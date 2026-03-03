DOJ Wants To Take Away A Regular Marijuana Smoker’s Gun Rights, Supreme Court Says Not So Fast

Source: Douglas Rissing / Getty

Look, no matter how one feels about people who regularly smoke marijuana, we should all be able to agree that any notion that they are disproportionately predisposed to committing gun violence is absurd. And yet, for some reason, the U.S. Supreme Court is currently hearing a marijuana user’s challenge to a federal law that bars people who consume illegal drugs from having firearms.

Even more perplexing is the fact that it is the MAGA-fied U.S. Department of Justice that is arguing in defense of the law, as if the Trump administration has completely forgotten that it’s the Republican side that is supposed to be pro-Second Amendment, regardless of circumstance.

Hmmmm — I wonder if that has anything to do with the Islamic-sounding name of the law’s challenger.

Or perhaps it’s the fact that Hunter Biden was once convicted under the law being challenged.

From NBC News:

Based on oral arguments, it appears a majority of the court could rule in favor of Texas-based Ali Danial Hemani, an alleged regular user of marijuana who had a handgun at his home in the Dallas area when it was searched by the FBI in 2022. The ruling could be limited in scope, based on concerns that prosecutors could not show that Hermani’s use of marijuana made him a danger to society. The case puts a spotlight on the Trump administration’s mixed messaging on gun rights. Although the Justice Department is defending the law in court, to the annoyance of Second Amendment advocates, it has in other areas backed challenges to firearms restrictions. Hunter Biden, the son of former President Joe Biden, was convicted under the same law in June 2024 before being pardoned by his father. The Supreme Court has a 6-3 conservative majority that often backs gun rights, most notably in a 2022 ruling that for the first time recognized a right to bear arms outside the home. That decision spurred a new wave of challenges to existing gun laws, although the Supreme Court appeared to take a step back two years later when it upheld a federal law that prohibits people subject to domestic violence restraining orders from possessing firearms.

Yeah — the conservative-dominated Supreme Court recently ruled against President Donald Trump’s tariff agenda because it defied the Constitution by bypassing Congress. The court probably isn’t going to fall this administration’s way on gun restrictions, especially such that would be applied to millions of Americans who smoke weed, which has been made legal for medical use in 40 states, and recreational use in 24 states.

It’s worth noting that, according to NBC, on Monday, the Supreme Court declined to hear a new gun rights case on whether people who commit nonviolent felonies can be prohibited from possessing firearms — another policy that the Trump administration is defending.

It’s almost as if this administration has finally lost touch with its own constituents, along with the rest of the country, as well as general reality.

Sad.

DOJ Wants To Take Away A Regular Marijuana Smoker’s Gun Rights, Supreme Court Says Not So Fast was originally published on newsone.com