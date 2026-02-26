What To know About CIAA Fan Fest And Super Saturday Before Attending

CIAA Fan Fest and Super Saturday: What to know in Baltimore
The CIAA Tournament week in Baltimore continues with Fan Fest and Super Saturday events at the Baltimore Convention Center, bringing music, step, cheer, and culture together for fans and families.
Here’s what to know if you’re planning to attend.
Friday: Fan Fest, Battle of the Bands and Greek Step Show
Fan Fest takes over the Charles Street Lobby from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with interactive activities, vendors, and entertainment tied to CIAA culture and HBCU pride.
The Battle of the Bands runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring high-energy performances from marching bands representing CIAA schools and HBCU traditions.
The CIAA Greek Step Show caps off Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. inside the Charles Street Lobby. The event showcases fraternity and sorority step teams in choreographed competitions rooted in Black Greek life traditions.
Saturday: Super Saturday brings cheer and step competitions
Super Saturday begins early at the Baltimore Convention Center with entry available at the Pratt Street Lobby from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. After 10 a.m., guests must enter through the Charles Street Lobby.
Fan Fest returns from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with continued activations and entertainment throughout the day.
The CIAA Ultimate Cheer and Dance Experience Battle starts at noon in the Charles Street Lobby, highlighting competitive cheer and dance teams.
The CIAA High School Step Show closes out Super Saturday. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 6 p.m., spotlighting student step teams from across the region.
Location and access
All Fan Fest and Super Saturday events take place inside the Baltimore Convention Center. Attendees should follow posted signage for the Charles Street and Pratt Street lobby entrances depending on arrival time.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early for popular events, especially step shows and competitions, which typically draw large crowds during CIAA week.
Click here for your free pass to attend.
