Police: Armed Suspect Shot Dead Following Liquor Store Chase in East Baltimore

Source: Anadolu / Getty

An armed man is dead after a police shooting that followed a foot chase in East Baltimore Tuesday evening, authorities confirmed. The incident happened in the Belair-Edison neighborhood and involved officers assigned to the Baltimore Police Department’s Group Violence Unit.

Police Commissioner Richard Worley said officers were patrolling near the 3600 block of Belair Road when they spotted a man inside a liquor store whom they believed was carrying a gun. As the man exited the store, an officer attempted to stop him. According to Worley, the man immediately fled on foot, sparking a pursuit through the area.

During the chase, officers repeatedly ordered the man to show his hands, but he continued running while holding a firearm, police said. The pursuit ended when the fleeing man encountered a second officer face-to-face. At that point, two officers discharged their weapons. Investigators say at least 16 rounds were fired, though it remains unclear whether the man fired his gun.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin. Police said he was prohibited from possessing a firearm and was known to officers from prior arrests.

Three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on routine paid administrative leave while the incident is reviewed. Worley said the officers were working in the area due to ongoing concerns about violent crime.

The fatal encounter came hours after a separate violent incident in Baltimore involving a Maryland State Police trooper. Authorities are still searching for a suspect who fired at the trooper during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning in the city. Officials described the suspect vehicle as a gray Infiniti with tinted windows, front-end damage, and broken headlights. Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators.

