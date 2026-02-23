A Collection of Black Activists Leading Change in 2026 & Beyond

Black history continues unfolding every day.

A new generation of Black activists leads movements that demand accountability and build opportunity.

These leaders organize communities, influence policy, and reshape national conversations. Their work in 2026 reflects the future direction of Black leadership across multiple movements.

Future Black History Leaders to Watch in 2026

Alicia Garza

Alicia Garza co-founded the Black Lives Matter movement. She continues building long-term political power through grassroots organizing. Her work strengthens Black-led civic infrastructure nationwide.