A Collection of Black Activists Leading Change in 2026 & Beyond
Black history continues unfolding every day.
A new generation of Black activists leads movements that demand accountability and build opportunity.
These leaders organize communities, influence policy, and reshape national conversations. Their work in 2026 reflects the future direction of Black leadership across multiple movements.
Future Black History Leaders to Watch in 2026
Alicia Garza
Alicia Garza co-founded the Black Lives Matter movement. She continues building long-term political power through grassroots organizing. Her work strengthens Black-led civic infrastructure nationwide.
Brittany Packnett Cunningham
Brittany Packnett Cunningham advances civic education and voter engagement. She uses media and public speaking to mobilize communities. Her leadership bridges activism and policy reform.
DeRay McKesson
DeRay McKesson rose to prominence during national protests against police violence. He drives conversations around accountability and data-driven reform. His activism blends organizing with policy advocacy.
Monique Couvson
Monique Couvson challenges structural inequality through research and public dialogue. She exposes systemic barriers affecting Black communities. Her work pushes institutions toward equitable change.
Tamika Mallory
Tamika Mallory leads national conversations around racial justice and police accountability. She organizes protests, delivers high-profile speeches, and mobilizes grassroots coalitions. Her work continues to shape public discourse through activism and media visibility.
Khalil Gibran Muhammad
Khalil Gibran Muhammad examines race, policy, and criminal justice history. He informs modern reform efforts through scholarship and public engagement. His work links historical patterns to present conditions.
LaTosha Brown
LaTosha Brown leads national voting rights initiatives. She mobilizes Black voters and grassroots organizations. Her work protects access to democratic participation.
Rashad Robinson
Rashad Robinson pressures corporations and media institutions to address racial harm. He advances policy reform through strategic campaigns. His leadership drives accountability across industries.
Bree Newsome
Bree Newsome combines art and protest to confront injustice. She uses direct action to draw national attention. Her work inspires creative resistance within social movements.
Imara Jones
Imara Jones advocates for Black transgender rights and safety. She addresses healthcare access and policy reform. Her leadership expands inclusion within Black activism.
