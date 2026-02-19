Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 19, 2026
Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” delivering the stories that matter most to our community. In her latest update, she guides us through a mix of solemn reflection and necessary vigilance, touching on the loss of a civil rights icon, the battle for our children’s mental health, shifts in nutritional assistance, and the ongoing fight for environmental justice in the South.
Here is a breakdown of the headlines making waves right now.
Honoring Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr.
We begin with heavy hearts as we prepare to celebrate the life of a titan. The late Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr., a man who dedicated his life to opening doors and leveling the playing field for Black Americans, will be honored in Chicago. Sybil detailed the schedule for his homegoing services, which are set to be a massive convergence of mourning and celebration. The public lying in repose will take place at the Rainbow Push Coalition on February 25th and 26th. This will be followed by a “people celebration” at the House of Hope on Friday, February 27th, featuring a four-hour program. The final homegoing services will return to Rainbow Push on Saturday, February 28th. It is a time for us to come together to honor a leader who fought tirelessly for our civil rights until his passing at age 84.
Social Media and Youth Mental Health
Shifting to the digital world, the safety of our youth took center stage this week. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared in court to testify in a high-profile civil trial regarding the addictive nature of social media. This lawsuit, initiated by a 20-year-old woman, claims that platforms like Instagram and Facebook fueled her childhood depression and suicidal thoughts. While Zuckerberg defended his company’s safety protocols, attorneys for the plaintiff argued that profit was prioritized over the well-being of our children. This story serves as a critical reminder for parents and community leaders to remain vigilant about the digital environments our young people navigate daily.r the underserved and marginalized. diminished.
SNAP Program Changes
On the health and wellness front, Sybil highlighted significant changes coming to the SNAP program. Three more states, including Oklahoma, are implementing new USDA waivers that restrict what can be purchased with benefits. The new rules prohibit the purchase of sugary drinks, including soda, energy drinks, and fountain slushies. While this places new limits on recipients, the program continues to support the purchase of 100% fruit juice, milk, and water. As health disparities continue to affect our community at higher rates, these policy shifts spark important conversations about nutrition and access to healthy food options.
Environmental Justice in Louisiana
iFinally, a major legal victory for environmental justice is unfolding in Louisiana. A federal judge has ruled that a lawsuit regarding environmental racism in St. James Parish can proceed. Residents of the majority-Black districts, widely known as “Cancer Alley,” are arguing that the dense concentration of industrial plants in their neighborhoods violates their constitutional protections. These communities suffer from some of the highest cancer and respiratory illness rates in the nation. This ruling is a crucial step toward halting further construction and demanding that our neighborhoods are no longer treated as dumping grounds for industrial waste.
