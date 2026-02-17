Now, Even The Word ‘Black’ Is Controversial In Black History

Source: USGirl / Getty

America has gotten so committed to laundering its conscience that even the word Black in Black History is now being handled like contraband, even in institutions that were literally built to preserve it.

Which brings us to Florida A&M (FAMU). Last week, FAMU found itself in the surreal position of having to publicly clarify that the word Black is, in fact, allowed in Black History Month.

Pause for a second, y’all, and let that settle…

This literally happened at the only public HBCU in Florida, where the B is the whole point.

The controversy began when a law student reported being instructed to remove the word “Black” from promotional materials for a Black History Month program. This directive was later attributed to a staff-level overcorrection rooted in fear of state DEI restrictions.

Love Opinion? Get more! Join the WOLB Talk 1010 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

University leadership moved quickly to state what should never have needed stating, which is that using the word Black to describe Black history does not violate any law, policy, or regulation. And yet the fact that anyone, anywhere inside an HBCU felt compelled to preemptively erase it tells you everything about the climate institutions are now operating inside. This is a political climate where survival sometimes means anticipating punishment before punishment is even threatened. Folks now have to play linguistic origami just to say what used to be simple, factual, and historically obvious.

This incident is not isolated but part of a broader pattern of actions that critics argue are attempts to suppress or erase Black history and culture. For instance, the National Park Service recently removed interpretive panels detailing the lives of enslaved individuals at the President’s House site in Philadelphia, citing compliance with federal directives. A federal judge has since ordered the restoration of these exhibits, stating that the government’s actions were unlawful and “arbitrary and capricious.”

Additionally, there have been changes to national monuments and exhibits that address topics like racism and Indigenous history, as well as censorship of educational materials referencing systemic racism. These developments highlight a contentious national debate over how history is presented and remembered, with significant implications for education, cultural heritage, and civil rights.

The uncomfortable truth is that these moments are not anomalies but part of a long-standing pattern of institutional pressure. Historically, racial exclusion was more overt with Black people being barred from classrooms outright. Today, the pressure is more bureaucratic and manifested through funding formulas, compliance rules, and political oversight that shape what institutions feel safe saying, teaching, or publicly naming.

This is not a new dilemma for HBCUs.

During the Jim Crow era, many HBCUs depended heavily on white philanthropic funding and white-controlled governing boards. Presidents were often pressured to remove faculty seen as “too political,” especially during the early NAACP era and later during the civil rights period. Donors pushed HBCUs to emphasize industrial labor training over liberal arts or Black political thought, forcing presidents to publicly praise these models even when Black faculty and communities wanted full intellectual parity with white institutions.

That pattern did not disappear when Jim Crow laws fell. During the Civil Rights and post-Civil Rights eras, some HBCU presidents faced intense pressure from state governments to control student activism. In multiple Southern states, legislatures threatened to cut funding if campuses were perceived as centers of protest. Historical records and oral histories document presidents walking a tightrope by privately sympathizing with student demands while publicly urging restraint to avoid legislative retaliation.

In the late 20th and early 21st centuries, HBCU leaders have continued to operate inside funding ecosystems shaped by state legislatures, politically appointed boards, and donor networks that can exert enormous pressure over institutional direction. The language changed from overt racial control to budget oversight, performance metrics, and political scrutiny. But the underlying reality remained: institutions dependent on outside funding often have limited freedom to openly challenge the systems that fund them.

More recently, political oversight of public HBCUs has intensified through state policy battles over curriculum, diversity initiatives, and institutional governance. In several states, legislatures and politically aligned boards have asserted greater authority over presidential hiring, program approval, and funding allocations, placing leaders in positions where protecting institutional stability can mean navigating ideological demands they did not create.

We have also seen high-profile moments where HBCU leaders have had to publicly defend institutional decisions shaped by political or funding realities, even when those decisions sparked backlash from the Black communities those institutions serve. Those moments often get framed as leadership failure or institutional betrayal. But historically, they are more accurately understood as evidence of how little room for error exists when institutional survival is tied to external political approval.

This is the modern version of a very old dilemma: how do you protect a Black institution’s future when the people who help control its present may not share its historical mission? And that is why moments like the one unfolding now resonate so deeply. Because they do not feel new. They feel familiar. That is a quieter but very real form of humiliation. Having to publicly endorse limits placed on your people’s intellectual future in order to keep your institution alive.

And if that reality makes you uncomfortable, it should, because it points directly to the question we do not ask loudly enough: who, exactly, is financially positioned to protect Black institutions when political winds turn hostile? Because institutional courage is not just a moral question. It is a funding question.

The more HBCUs are forced to rely on money controlled by state legislatures, politically appointed boards, or donors with ideological expectations, the narrower their margin for defiance becomes. Not because our leaders lack backbone. Not because faculty lack commitment. But because payroll, accreditation, student services, research funding, and basic institutional survival all sit within financial ecosystems these schools do not fully control.

And that is where alumni, Black professionals, Black wealth holders, Black communities that love to claim these schools as cultural homes enter the story. Folks love to shout out their HBCUs. Love to wear the hoodie. Love to post the throwback yard photos. Love to type “HBCU MADE” in all caps every homecoming season. Folks talk about how these institutions saved us, shaped us, and launched us. But when it comes time to give in ways that actually protect these institutions from political chokeholds, the room gets real quiet.

And this is exactly the moment that silence costs us.

This is why HBCU alumni and Black communities with real wealth have to start treating institutional giving like infrastructure, not charity. Infrastructure. Right now, too many HBCUs are being forced to make existential decisions with money tied to political expectations, legislative moods, and donor comfort levels.

If we want HBCUs to operate without fear, then we have to help build the financial conditions that make fear unnecessary. Because financial independence is what turns survival mode into strategy mode. It is what turns institutional caution into institutional power. It is what allows a president, a provost, or a board to say no to pressure and mean it, because they know the lights will still be on tomorrow.

If we are tired of watching Black institutions get pushed into linguistic gymnastics and public self-defense just to exist, then we have to stop acting like someone else is supposed to fund their freedom. Because nobody is coming to save HBCUs from political pressure. That has never been how Black institutions survived.

They survived because Black people built them. Funded them. Protected them. Defended them. And when necessary, carried them through hostile eras on sheer collective will and collective dollars. Otherwise, we are just asking them to be brave on our behalf while we keep our distance from the balance sheet.

Pride is cheap. Institutional independence is expensive. And somebody has to decide which one we actually want.

Dr. Stacey Patton is an award-winning journalist and author of “Spare The Kids: Why Whupping Children Won’t Save Black America” and the forthcoming “Strung Up: The Lynching of Black Children In Jim Crow America.” Read her Substack here.



SEE ALSO:

‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Is An Attack On Black Education

Surya Bonaly Made A Historic Backflip When It Was ‘Illegal’

Now, Even The Word ‘Black’ Is Controversial In Black History was originally published on newsone.com