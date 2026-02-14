In the County: Are Officials Opening an ICE Office in Hunt Valley?

County investigates if federal office space will house ICE, creating fear in immigrant communities

County Council plans emergency session to introduce legislation banning new detention centers

Federal government declines to confirm ICE plans, citing threats against personnel

Rumors surrounding a potential ICE office in Hunt Valley are now being looked into by Baltimore County leadership.

According to the Baltimore County Executive’s Office, officials recently learned that the U.S. General Services Administration has leased office space in the county, but what that space will ultimately be used for remains unclear.

County Executive Kathy Klausmeier said her team is actively investigating whether the Department of Homeland Security plans to operate an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office there.

Sources tell channel 11 News the office space in question sits across from Hunt Valley Towne Centre along McCormick Road, a location that has quickly become the focal point of community concern.

County Leaders Respond

In a statement released Friday, Klausmeier acknowledged the fear that ICE’s presence has created in communities nationwide.

“Across the country, the presence of ICE has created fear and uncertainty for immigrant families,” she said in part. “In Baltimore County, we believe every resident deserves to live, work, worship, and attend school without fear that their family will be torn apart or their daily life disrupted without warning.

“We want to be clear: we remain committed to protecting the safety, dignity, and rights of all who call Baltimore County home.”

Emergency Legislation Proposed

In response to the growing concern, the Baltimore County Council is set to hold an emergency session Tuesday.

Councilman Julian Jones says he plans to introduce legislation aimed at preventing new detention centers from being established in the county, similar to recent action taken in Howard County to block a private facility in Elkridge.

“What I did was decided to come up with some legislation that would outlaw any new detention centers in Baltimore County, by anyone,” Jones explained.

Fellow councilmembers Izzy Patoka and Pat Young, both also running for county executive, are co-sponsoring the bill.

However, Jones acknowledged the limits of local power when it comes to federal agencies.

“The supremacy clause states that we don’t have any authority over the federal government,” he said. “We’re going to do everything we can do, up to the powers we have.”

If passed, the legislation would prohibit private companies, contractors, and property owners from operating detention centers locally. The bill defines detention facilities broadly, including prisons, jails, prerelease centers, and similar incarceration sites.

Federal Response

When asked about the reported lease, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson declined to confirm whether the space would house ICE operations.

“ICE will not confirm office locations as our officers are facing a coordinated campaign of violence against them,” the statement read, citing sharp increases in threats and assaults against personnel.

The spokesperson added that the agency has expanded its workforce significantly, noting that thousands of additional officers have been added nationwide, creating increased demand for office space.

What Happens Next

For now, officials stress that no confirmed ICE office has been announced in Hunt Valley, only that federal space has been leased.

The Baltimore County Council’s emergency session Tuesday could provide more clarity on how local leaders plan to respond moving forward. I guess we’ll see what’s up.

In the County: Are Officials Opening an ICE Office in Hunt Valley? was originally published on 92q.com