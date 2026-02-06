Source: Jason Miller / Getty

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Deion Sanders covered several topics, but one answer stood out. Asked about a possible NFL coaching future, Sanders delivered a clear and immediate response. He said nothing could convince him to make that jump.

Sanders tied his stance directly to his son’s recent experience in the league. He explained that last season changed how he views the NFL. That experience centered on Shedeur Sanders and the 2025 NFL Draft.

Many analysts projected Shedeur as a first-round pick entering the draft process. Instead, teams passed until the Cleveland Browns selected him in the fifth round. The slide quickly became one of the draft’s most talked-about storylines.

League insiders debated evaluations, interviews, and team fit in the weeks that followed. The conversation stretched beyond draft weekend and lingered through Shedeur’s rookie season. For Deion Sanders, the moment reinforced long-held concerns about professional football.

Speculation about an NFL coaching move has followed Sanders for years. His name surfaced during past hiring cycles, including high-profile openings. The comments on First Take appeared to close that door.

College football remains Sanders’ focus. He recently committed long-term to Colorado and continues shaping the program. Sanders said his priorities align more closely with the college game.

Shedeur continues working to carve out his role in the NFL. He gained experience during his rookie season and stayed in the league’s conversation. Still, his father made clear that the experience influenced a major career decision.

For now, Sanders sees his future on the college sidelines. The NFL, at least as a head coach, does not factor into that vision.

Deion Sanders Says He’ll Never Coach in the NFL Because of This was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com