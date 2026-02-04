Nobody Wants This: ICE Is Catching L’s At Every Turn In Minnesota

Source: John Moore / Getty

There must be times when the Trump administration rues the day it took its mass deportation tour to the state of Minnesota.

Of course, the agenda has proven to be a shitshow of government-sanctioned violence and racial profiling in virtually every state where ICE and border patrol agents have been deployed. But Minnesota is where the high-profile ICE killings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti occurred, and it’s where the administration’s victim-smearing propaganda was exposed, resulting in Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino being stripped of his position, and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem possibly facing down the same fate.

Minnesota is also the state where the feds caught massive backlash for using a 5-year-old child as bait to arrest his father. It’s the state where anti-ICE protests have become so frequent and popular that even churches aren’t exempt as staging grounds for them. (I mean, they might be if pastors weren’t out here moonlighting as ICE directors, but whatever.)

President Donald Trump and his house of idiots probably thought arresting protesters and journalists would do something to sway public opinion on their immigration crackdown in their favor, but the fallout is still fallouting, and now White House Border Czar Tom Homan is removing hundreds of agents from the state, and a government attorney is leaving the Twin Cities because “this job sucks.”

Of course, Homan is spinning the removal of 700 agents from Minnesota as the result of local leadership’s “unprecedented cooperation” and the state being safer due to Trump’s crackdown.

From KSTP:

“Given this increase in unprecedented collaboration and, as a result of the need for less law enforcement officers to do this work in a safer environment, I have announced, effective immediately, we will draw down 700 people, effective today,” Homan said. Last week, in his first public comments since arriving in the state, Homan pledged “massive changes” and a “drawdown” in federal forces in Minnesota if the state further cooperates with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol. Despite limited details on what changed, the first big change is now happening. Homan said around 2,000 federal officers will remain in the state after the first drawdown is completed. “Operation Metro Surge is not making Minnesota safer. Today’s announcement is a step in the right direction, but we need a faster and larger drawdown of forces, state-led investigations into the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, and an end to this campaign of retribution,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a social media post.

First of all, no one would need to promise “massive changes” for an operation that is going well. Secondly, politicians like Homan really need to stop tossing around the word “unprecedented” like it doesn’t mean anything. But if state officials are granting the feds “unprecedented cooperation,” it’s because Trump’s DOJ has taken legal action against Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her, and other local leaders who have publicly opposed the agenda.

Homan should just admit the reason he’s pulling out 700 agents is that, as it turns out, nobody wants this.

Anyway, let’s move on to the ICE attorney who is packing her bags and leaving Minnesota after being removed from her position after complaining to a judge about how sucky her job is.

From CNN:

The attorney, Julie Le, was sent back to her job at ICE, according to a source familiar with the matter. In an extraordinarily candid exchange with a federal judge on Tuesday, Le, who had been asked to explain why the administration was not promptly complying with a slew of court orders stemming from immigration cases she’s handling, admitted that the government did not have enough lawyers on the ground to adequately keep up with Operation Metro Surge and that trying to get errors fixed is like “pulling teeth.” “They are overwhelmed and they need help, so I, I have to say, stupidly (volunteered),” she told US District Judge Jerry Blackwell, according to a transcript of the hearing obtained by CNN. Blackwell is threatening to hold her and another lawyer in contempt for repeated violations of orders he’s issued in immigration cases. “Sometime I wish you would just hold me in contempt, your honor, so that I can have a full 24 hours of sleep. I work days and night just because people (are) still in there,” Le said. “And, yes, procedure in place right now sucks. I’m trying to fix it,” she continued. “I am here with you, your honor. What do you want me to do? The system sucks. This job sucks. And I am trying every breath that I have so that I can get you what you need.”

Seriously, ICE has been around for more than 20 years without reporting problems like these. It’s almost as if this administration exemplifies chaos and incompetence at all levels in virtually everything it does.

Who could have seen that coming — except literally everyone outside of the MAGA-verse?

