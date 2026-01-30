Is ICE A Terrorist Organization? Intelligence Expert Malcolm Nance Explains

✕

Over the last year, there’s been more and more talk about domestic terrorism, whether it’s the Trump administration levying the term at Renee Good and Alex Pretti to justify their fatal shootings at the hands of federal agents, or the public describing ICE’s increasingly brutal immigration campaign. While Renee Good and Alex Pretti were obviously not domestic terrorists, intelligence expert Malcolm Nance explains why the term doesn’t quite fit ICE, either.

“People like to use the phrase ‘domestic terrorism’ simply because it is happening on our land, and the activities that they do may constitute terroristic actions, but let’s be more specific,” Nance says in the video. “ICE would not be a domestic terror organization. The technical term is they would be considered part of a state terrorist organ.”

Before we get into Nance’s breakdown of the different types of terrorism, let’s first get into the actual definition of terrorism.

“Terrorism is violence or threat of violence in which the impact of that threat or act of violence is designed to be taken beyond the immediate victim,” Nance explains. Within that definition lie several different subgroups of terrorism, which usually consist of a single individual or a small, clandestine group.

Nance goes on to describe state-sponsored terrorism, which is when “a state gives money for a terrorist group to organize.” An example he provides is Libya providing funds to the Irish Republican Army during The Troubles.

So what does that make ICE?

“Since ICE is operating in a legal manner, [and] because laws were passed to allow ICE to exist and they are carrying out acts which inculcate fear, and threats, or acts of violence intended not just against the individuals but to frighten entire classes of people within the United States, mainly immigrants, naturalized citizens, and now the average American citizen, technically, yes, they would be considered a state terrorist organization,” Nance explains.

My alarm bells were already ringing after seeing how ICE is blatantly violating constitutional rights and executing people in the streets, but hearing the man who literally wrote the textbook on terrorism describe ICE as a state terrorist organization is chilling to say the least.

Nance goes on to lay out, in plain terms, what ICE truly is.

“ICE is operating as a Gestapo. The difference is the Nazis did not hide their identity. ICE is hiding its identity. They are a secret police force that apparently is only answering to the director of Homeland Security and the President of the United States,” Nance explains.

While President Donald Trump hasn’t formally declared that U.S. citizens are now being targeted by ICE, the complete lack of consequences for Jonathan Ross and the unidentified federal agents who fatally shot Alex Pretti has millions of Americans feeling like he already has. The terror campaign waged by ICE has been effective, but not in the way I think the Trump administration intended. The phrase “Abolish ICE” has gone from being labeled a fringe belief to an increasingly moderate position as a result of ICE’s actions in Minnesota. Hundreds of thousands of Americans have participated in ICE Out protests in recent weeks.

Americans aren’t just afraid; they’re angry, and they’re letting that anger be seen.

Who knew that all it took was, tragically, the death of the two white people for America to realize that a group of masked, heavily armed, poorly trained federal agents moving with impunity might be a problem that affects all of us, not just undocumented immigrants?

