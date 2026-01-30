'This Is A MAGA Town': Couple Accused Of Beating Woman

Source: JOE LAMBERTI / Getty

Earlier this week, when a man was arrested for allegedly punching Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost after shouting racial slurs at him and saying, “We are going to deport your kind,” I made the point that, while right-wingers need to perform all manner of mental gymnastics to mark violent extremists as “leftist” by scouring the internet for evidence of their political leanings, it tends to be easy to tell when the attacker is inspired by MAGA—because they almost always tell you so.

Well, in Pennsylvania, a couple has been accused of beating a woman after questioning her about her ethnicity, and—surprise, surprise—according to the victim and local authorities, the couple identified their ideological motivation for the attack by saying to the woman, “This is a MAGA town!”

From Local 21 News:

Richard Mitchell Jr., 62, of Hanover, and Sara Tresnak, 51, of York, have both been charged with ethnic intimidation following the fight, which happened Jan. 10 at the Hanover Eagles on 105 Park Street in Penn Township. The incident was reported around 10:15 p.m. that day. Officers arrived on scene and spoke to a woman who said while at the business, she was assaulted by a man and woman, who were later identified as Mitchell and Tresnak. The victim reported that the couple had asked where she was from, and she answered Baltimore. They then asked what her ethnicity is, and she said her dad is Black and Puerto Rican, and her mom is Italian, according to police. The man reportedly told her that “Hanover is a redneck town” and “She wasn’t going to make it here,” police wrote in an affidavit. The victim said she started to argue with the man, at which point she tried to turn around and leave, but the woman who’d been with the man grabbed the victim’s arm. Then, police reported, the man grabbed the victim’s neck and forced her to the ground, at which point the woman began beating the victim. Police wrote in charging documents the assault continued until bystanders heard the fight and came out to break it up. The victim said that during the assault, the man called her the n-word, said she “didn’t belong here,” “this is a redneck town,” and “this is a MAGA town.”

Whaaaaaah? A couple of “redneck” racists, who allegedly targeted a person of color to tell them they don’t belong in their neighborhood, turn out to be MAGA supporters? You don’t say. Who would’ve thunk it? Nothing like this or much worse has ever happened before, has it?

Anyway, the responding officer who filed the charges against Mitchell and Tresnak said he observed multiple scrapes, bruises, and cuts on the victim, and that the injuries were consistent with the struggle she described. The officer also said the couple admitted to being involved in a fight, but claimed the victim attacked them first. (Sure, Klan—I mean, Jan.)

Mitchell and Tresnak were each charged with one misdemeanor count of ethnic intimidation, one summary count of disorderly conduct, and one summary count of harassment and subjecting others to physical contact. Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 17.

