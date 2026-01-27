Gov. Wes Moore Unveils Plan To Lower Utility Bills Across Maryland

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Governor Wes Moore has unveiled the Lower Bills and Local Power Act, a major piece of the Moore Miller Administration’s 2026 legislative agenda aimed at easing rising utility costs while expanding access to affordable local energy across Maryland, FOX Baltimore reports.

Administration officials say the proposal is designed to deliver direct financial relief to households while making long term investments in the state’s energy infrastructure. The legislation would help secure funding for local clean energy projects, modernize Maryland’s electric grid, and expand energy bill rebates for families struggling with higher costs.

“Energy policy is about more than megawatts and transmission corridors. It is about whether Maryland families can afford to live in their homes,” Moore said. He stressed that the administration’s goal is to provide meaningful relief by lowering utility bills and strengthening the reliability of local energy systems.

The act directs nearly $200 million toward reducing energy costs. That includes $100 million for new utility bill rebates expected to roll out this fall, on top of rebates already distributed under the Next Generation Energy Act.

To modernize the state’s transmission grid, the bill requires utility companies to prioritize advanced technologies. It also sets aside $10 million for the Maryland Department of Transportation to explore opportunities for high voltage transmission lines and battery storage projects along state and interstate highways.

The proposal also boosts local energy production by creating a $70 million Solar and Energy Storage Gap Financing Program. The program is intended to support clean energy projects and help offset recent federal tax credit reductions.

Another key provision eliminates the current 0.5 percent incentive that allows utilities to collect additional profits. The bill would also require utilities to participate in PJM Interconnection, a move supporters say could save Maryland families tens of millions of dollars each year.

The legislation builds on earlier steps taken by the Moore Miller Administration, including an executive order focused on building an affordable and reliable energy future and the delivery of $200 million in energy rebates statewide.

Gov. Wes Moore Unveils Plan To Lower Utility Bills Across Maryland was originally published on 92q.com