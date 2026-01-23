Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: January 23, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One In this edition of “What We Need to Know,” we are looking at stories that celebrate our history, protect our finances, and reconnect our spirits. From critical safety warnings to headlines celebrating Black history makers. Here is the full breakdown of what is happening right now. ✕ Severe Winter Weather Alerts Mother Nature is bringing a massive winter system that is sweeping across the nation, putting more than 200 million Americans on high alert. Families from the Southern Plains all the way to the East Coast need to bundle up and prepare. With 175 million people currently under extreme cold or winter weather advisories, this storm is bringing heavy snow, ice, and dangerous temperatures to 35 states. Forecasters warn that record lows could hit parts of the South and Mid-Atlantic, so please check on your neighbors and elders as this system moves through.

Feeding Our Future Fraud Case In legal news, there is a major update regarding the “Feeding Our Future” fraud case out of Minnesota. While earlier headlines heavily focused on East African and Somali defendants, the narrative is getting clearer. Prosecutors identify the true mastermind of this $250 million scheme as a white woman named Amy Bock. Speaking publicly from jail for the first time, Bock expressed regrets about the fraud that targeted federal child nutrition programs, though she argued that state officials share the blame. While 78 people have been charged, it is crucial to note that Bock stands as the lone non-Somali figure at the center of this storm.

Black-Owned Business Spotlight On a brighter note, let’s celebrate Black business ownership. Seneca Bernard Connor, the founder and CEO of the Bag Icon, is expanding her empire. She is taking her Black-owned, affordable luxury brand into the world of Demi Fine Jewelry with the launch of the Icon Statement Ring. Connor says this bold new piece is designed to empower women. She wants to remind us that true luxury is not defined by a price tag, but by the confidence we carry within ourselves. Supporting our entrepreneurs as they grow and innovate is what keeps our economic power rising.