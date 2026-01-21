Maryland Plans Mini Sphere Entertainment Venue for National Harbor

Source: UCG / Getty

Maryland Governor Wes Moore’s office confirmed Sunday that plans are underway to bring a smaller scale version of the iconic Sphere entertainment venue to National Harbor in Oxon Hill.

The proposed project would place a “mini Sphere” at National Harbor, developed by Sphere Entertainment Co. in partnership with the State of Maryland, Prince George’s County, and Peterson Companies. If approved, it would become the second Sphere venue in the United States, following the Las Vegas location that opened in 2023.

According to officials, the National Harbor venue would seat approximately 6,000 people and would be the first smaller scale Sphere ever built. Despite its reduced size, the venue would still feature the signature Exosphere, the massive exterior LED display known for showcasing large scale artistic visuals and branded content.

Inside, the mini Sphere would include the world’s highest resolution LED screen along with the immersive sound, 4D effects, and other proprietary technologies that have defined the Las Vegas experience.

Sphere Entertainment CEO James L. Dolan said the company’s long term vision is to create a global network of Spheres in forward thinking cities, calling the venue a new experiential medium for live entertainment.

The project is expected to cost roughly $200 million and would be funded through a mix of public and private investment. State officials estimate the construction phase would support nearly 2,500 jobs, with an additional 4,750 jobs created once the venue opens. The economic impact of Sphere National Harbor is projected to exceed $1 billion annually.

Governor Moore called the project one of the largest economic development efforts in Prince George’s County history, highlighting its potential to elevate Maryland’s entertainment landscape.

The proposal is still under negotiation and requires approvals from Sphere Entertainment, Prince George’s County, and the state. A completion timeline has not yet been announced.

