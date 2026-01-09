Fatal ICE Shooting In Minneapolis Sparks Heavy Outrage

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

On Wednesday (Jan. 7), an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in her SUV after they confronted her on a street in Minneapolis. The incident was captured on video by a bystander, Caitlin Callenson, showing events unfolding that contradicted a report by the Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Trisha McLaughlin.

“One of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them — an act of domestic terrorism,” McLaughlin wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots.”

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed that the ICE agent was responding to “an act of domestic terrorism” at a press conference in Texas, and went on to parrot a conspiracy theory alleging that there was a “coordinated” effort where “people are being trained” to use automobiles as weapons.