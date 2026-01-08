ICE Is The Real Criminal Threat, Not Undocumented Immigrants

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

In this dystopian hellscape created by the MAGA-movement and nutless Republicans, armed gang members ride through neighborhoods looking for people to kidnap. In Minneapolis on Wednesday, they killed a woman, Renee Nicole Good, 37, a mother of three. A gentle soul, which I can say without pause, because she was a poet. All poets have gentle souls. She was trying to get away from the armed gang harassing her when they opened fire on her.

The gang’s OGs have already started spinning a tale about cars being used as weapons and factions of people learning to drive recklessly to take them out. It’s a story as old as time, this war between gangs and the communities that they terrorize, but this is different.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is a federally funded gang that slides into communities and tears families apart, and they do so with impunity. It is worse than the Crips or Gangster Disciples because ICE is backed by America’s lifeblood, racism, and a racist White House that implored them to make their bones.

Racism drives this administration. It’s the spine of Project 2025, the playbook of Trump’s White House. It’s the foundational tenet for ICE’s harassment, kidnapping, and capture of working immigrants who are simply trying to make a way for themselves and their families while navigating an increasingly hostile U.S. immigration system.

The U.S. Supreme Court is in on it, too. They allow ICE to racially profile those whom they decide to stop and question. Racism is the sole reason that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) went from a terror-fighting faction of the Department of Homeland Security to those that create said terror.

ICE was created in the post-9/11 haze and sold to the public as a necessary evil to protect us from shadowy threats. Two decades later, its actual résumé reads like a rap sheet: family separations, warrantless arrests, deaths in custody, medical neglect, sexual abuse allegations, and now—yet again—gun violence.

Remember, most gangs start with good intentions. The Crips were formed to protect neighborhood youth against other, more violent gangs. See what the Crips are on now.

Details of the tragedy are still being sorted, but the pattern is familiar: a heavily armed law-enforcement presence, escalating force, and yet another civilian harmed in the name of “public safety.” The script never changes—only the zip code does.

“Federal agents have shot people 14 times since last January, killing at least four; on multiple occasions, officers shot at people observing ICE raids and people attempting to drive away,” the Trace notes.

At what point do we admit that the people claiming to stop crime are, in fact, committing it?

Because let’s be clear: snatching people off the street in unmarked vehicles is not “enforcement.” That’s kidnapping with a PR team. Detaining people indefinitely without charges isn’t “border security.” That’s incarceration without due process. Shooting civilians during routine operations isn’t “keeping the peace.” That’s state violence, full stop.

Because ICE isn’t preventing harm; they’re creating it. They are rolling up on unsuspecting people masked up, carrying large weapons, and shouting demands. That’s gang behavior. And to be frank, all of this is a show of force that isn’t even warranted, as crossing a border without papers is a civil violation, not a violent crime.

If ICE were a person, they would be locked up, considering they would’ve been charged with unlawful detention, excessive force, obstruction of legal counsel, and gross negligence that has resulted in death. If anyone did even a portion of that, we wouldn’t be debating semantics—we’d be calling a lawyer.

ICE doesn’t get to be both the perpetrator and the victim. They don’t get to hop out of tinted-windowed vehicles, guns at the ready, and then claim that the person fleeing this lawless gang endangered their lives by trying to get to safety. But that’s America at work, where the brown face can be charged for hurting the white fist.

These agents are not de-escalators. They are not community protectors. They are trained to treat human beings as threats first and ask questions later. When that mindset collides with real neighborhoods and real people, they get hurt.

And this is the quiet part that never gets said out loud: all gang structure is to feed an ecosystem of terrorism that thrives off fear and, more importantly, money. Everyone has to kick up to the big homies when they hit a lick, and so does ICE.

This anarchic band of hoods kidnapping people is to feed a private prison system that profits off those in custody. There are bed mandates. Quotas. Contracts. When your budget depends on keeping cages full, you stop caring whether the people inside them pose any danger. You just need them compliant—or gone.

Which brings us back to the central scam: ICE does not make communities safer. Immigrants—documented or undocumented—are statistically less likely to commit violent crimes than native-born citizens. ICE knows this. Politicians know this. But fear is more useful than facts, especially when elections need winning, and dog whistles need blowing.

So the world’s most dangerous crew is ICE. They are neighborhood police with crack strength. And they don’t care. They will show up at courthouses, hospitals, graduations, and birthday parties just to rip families apart because they pledged allegiance to their gang and got jumped in. And they’re the criminals they claim to be looking for.

And that’s the uncomfortable truth America keeps dodging: the most dangerous criminals in this country don’t always come from the hood. Sometimes they come with badges, guns, and a talking point about “law and order,” leaving blood, trauma, and broken families in their wake—and daring us to pretend that’s justice.

