Maryland Hospitals Tighten Masking Policies As Flu Cases Rise Statewide

The University of Maryland Medical System has updated its masking policy, requiring visitors and patients with respiratory symptoms to wear masks while inside its hospitals and healthcare facilities. The change comes as Maryland continues to see a significant rise in flu and other respiratory illnesses.

The updated guidance was issued last week and applies to the University of Maryland Medical Center and its 11 affiliated hospitals. Under the policy, visitors are required to wear masks when interacting with patients. Patients who are experiencing COVID 19 symptoms or other respiratory symptoms such as coughing or sneezing must also wear a mask, along with any visitors who accompany them.

Patients receiving care are also allowed to request that staff members or visitors wear masks while in contact with them, offering an added layer of protection for those who may be more vulnerable to illness.

UMMS operates one of the largest healthcare networks in the state, with 11 hospitals and more than 150 additional medical facilities. Those hospitals include the University of Maryland Medical Center, UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center, UM Capital Region Medical Center, UM Laurel Medical Center, UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center Bel Air, UMMC Midtown Campus, University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, University of Maryland Golisano Children’s Hospital, University of Maryland Shore Medical Center locations in Chestertown and Easton, University of Maryland Shore Regional Health at Cambridge and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.

The move mirrors a similar decision by Luminis Health, which implemented mandatory masking on Jan. 2 across its nearly 200 locations.

Health experts say the policy changes come during an unusually aggressive flu season. Dr. Nishad Rahman of LifeBridge Health’s Northwest Hospital said hospitals have seen a sharp increase in flu patients over the past month, with cases expected to continue rising. State data shows seven flu related deaths since September 2025 and hundreds of hospitalizations since late December, while flu activity is also surging nationwide.