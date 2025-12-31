Beyoncé Becomes Fifth Musician to Reach Billionaire Status

Source: ADIDAS / Ivy Park

After a tremendously historic year for Beyoncé, she is breaking barriers once again after Forbes reported she has reached the billionaire milestone.

The superstar joins other musicians, her husband Jay-Z, along with Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Bruce Springsteen, who have also reached billionaire status.

Beyoncé Made History This Year; A Look Back on Her 2025

The 44-year-old singer has seen major success in recent years, with her Renaissance World Tour in 2023 grossing nearly $600 million. Her recent tour following her country album Cowboy Carter, also became the highest-grossing country concert in history. The concert also grossed more than $400 million, according to Live Nation.

She also founded her own entertainment company, Parkwood Entertainment, in 2008, according to Forbes.

She also expanded her business into other industries, including her haircare brand Cécred, her whiskey Sir Davis and her clothing brand Ivy Park, which discontinued in 2024.

According to Forbes, the publication estimated that Beyoncé brought in “$148 million in 2025 before taxes, making her the third-highest paid musician in the world.”

