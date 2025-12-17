Listen Live
Close
News

Winter Solstice, Kwanzaa & Sahel Updates | Carl Nelson Show

Doctah B on Winter Solstice & Healing, Brother Shuja on Kwanzaa, & Charles Barron on Sahel Nations

Doctah B on Winter Solstice and healing, Brother Shuja on Kwanzaa, and Charles Barron on Sahel Nations updates.

Published on December 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Metaphysician and Master Herbalist Doctah B will take over our classroom this Wednesday morning. He will preview this Sunday’s Winter Solstice and explain its significance, as well as discuss his latest book, “What’s Eating You,” sharing insights on how to free your body from mental, physical, and energetic parasites. Before Doctah B’s segment, Brother Shuja will highlight the importance of celebrating Kwanzaa. Former NY Lawmaker Charles Barron will also report on the latest developments in the Sahel Nations.

Doctah B on Winter Solstice & Healing, Brother Shuja on Kwanzaa, & Charles Barron on Sahel Nations was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close