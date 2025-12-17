Baltimore Police Open Fire After Driver Allegedly Attempts to Run Down Officers

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

Baltimore police shot a man Tuesday night after investigators say he drove his vehicle toward officers during a pursuit that began in East Baltimore and ended in West Baltimore.

According to police, officers were responding to a narcotics-related call around 8:15 p.m. when they attempted to stop a vehicle in East Baltimore. When the driver refused to pull over, officers initiated a chase that continued through the city and ended at a dead end on Division Street in the Upton neighborhood.

Police say once the vehicle reached the dead end, it reversed and then accelerated toward officers. At that point, officers fired their weapons, striking the driver, Baltimore Police Deputy Commissioner Kevin Jones said during a briefing.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WOLB Talk 1010 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“From what we are seeing now, the officers were in harm’s way of the vehicle that charged at them, and they did discharge their weapons,” Jones said.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The driver, identified only as a 37-year-old man, was transported to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition. Police said a passenger inside the vehicle was not shot but was taken into custody at the scene.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott addressed the incident, emphasizing officer safety and accountability.

“This unfortunate event is the result of someone trying to run over police officers after police officers were doing their jobs,” Scott said. “We will not and cannot allow people to run over our officers with their vehicles.”

The incident remains under investigation as authorities continue to review the circumstances surrounding the shooting.