Baltimore Expands Charm City Circulator Routes To Boost Transit Access In Underserved Neighborhoods

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty Baltimore’s Department of Transportation is rolling out major upgrades to the Charm City Circulator this December, bringing long-awaited transit access to more East Baltimore neighborhoods. City leaders say the expansion is part of a larger push to make public transportation more reliable and equitable across the city. Mayor Brandon Scott said the upcoming changes reflect Baltimore’s commitment to closing transit gaps that have historically impacted communities. “We’re focused on expanding transit access in every single neighborhood of our city, especially those that have been without reliable transit for far too long,” Scott said in a statement.

Green Route:

The Green Route is getting a significant extension into Broadway East, Oliver, and East Baltimore Midway. While longtime stops like the downtown business district, Johns Hopkins Hospital, and key Metro stations remain, the updated route will now travel through the Inner Harbor, Orleans Street, North Broadway, and North Avenue. To serve these areas, Green Route buses will be rerouted from Fleet Street and Broadway south of Fayette Street, shifting service toward Orleans Street and North Broadway. City officials say the expansion will strengthen connections to jobs, healthcare, schools, and essential services for thousands of East Baltimore residents. Orange Route:

The Orange Route will also expand on Dec. 7, adding service to the Maritime Park stop along Caroline Street, giving riders more reliable east-west access.