Baltimore County Opens Emergency Shelters As Temperatures Drop

Source: Tavrius / Getty

With freezing weather settling into the region, Baltimore County officials are activating emergency shelters to help protect residents experiencing homelessness from dangerous overnight conditions.

County leaders say the shelters will open from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. on any night when temperatures are expected to fall below freezing. If severe weather worsens, shelters may also expand their hours and remain open during the daytime to keep people safe and warm.

The county’s overnight shelter locations include:

Eastern Family Resource Center

Westside Men’s Shelter

Hannah More Family Shelter

Residents in need of a warm place to stay are urged to call the Baltimore County Coordinated Entry Referral and Screening Line at 410-887-TIME (8463), Option 1. The line is available at all hours to confirm shelter activation status, available beds, and next steps for accessing support.

County officials are reminding the public to check on neighbors, share verified resources, and report anyone who may be at risk during the extreme cold.