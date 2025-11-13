Vine Is Back: diVine Launches With 100,000 Classic Loops Restored

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

As social media feeds fill up with AI-generated clips and endless auto-tuned creations, one nostalgic comeback is shaking up the timeline. Vine’s iconic six-second loops are officially returning in a new app called diVine, backed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey. The app arrives with more than 100,000 original Vine videos restored from a massive archive saved before the platform’s shutdown, meaning your favorite classics might be ready for a fresh rerun.

But diVine is not just a throwback binge. Users can make profiles and upload brand new videos, bringing the old Vine energy into a new era. The twist is that AI clips are not welcome. Unlike most platforms that loosely label computer-generated content, diVine will flag suspicious uploads and stop them before they go live.

The revival was born inside Dorsey’s nonprofit And Other Stuff, launched in 2025 to support experimental open source projects. According to Tech Crunch, early Twitter employee Evan Henshaw Plath, also known as Rabble, took on the challenge of rebuilding Vine from scratch. After discovering that the original files were saved as enormous 40 to 50 gigabyte data blocks by the volunteer Archive Team, he spent months decoding, restoring, and stitching together videos, profiles, view counts, and even some comments.

Rabble estimates diVine currently holds up to 200,000 videos from around 60,000 former Vine creators. Many of the platform’s biggest hits made the cut, though millions of niche uploads, including a massive wave of K-pop clips, never made it into the archive.

Creators still own their work and can request removals or reclaim their profiles by proving they still control the social accounts linked to their old Vine bios. New videos must pass phone verification checks powered by the Guardian Project to ensure they are human-made.

The app’s creators say today’s users still want real people, real moments, and real creativity. DiVine is available now on iOS and Android at diVine.video.

Vine Is Back: diVine Launches With 100,000 Classic Loops Restored was originally published on 92q.com