BWI Travelers Faces Major Flight Disruptions To Start The Week

Published on November 10, 2025

Southwest Airlines Canceled Flights
Source: Bill Clark / Getty

More than 30 flights were canceled at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Monday as the ongoing federal government shutdown continues to strain the nation’s air travel system. According to FlightAware, several other flights faced significant delays, adding to frustrations for passengers across the region.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency order last week directing airlines to reduce flight schedules nationwide because of widespread staffing shortages among air traffic controllers. Many of those employees have been working without pay since the shutdown began, causing fatigue and increased absences across control towers.

The flight reductions first took effect on Friday, cutting about four percent of scheduled flights. That figure is expected to climb to 10 percent by this Friday as the FAA’s order expands to 40 major U.S. airports, including BWI, Ronald Reagan Washington National, and Washington Dulles International.

Airport officials are warning travelers to expect longer lines, limited staffing, and additional disruptions in the coming days. Passengers are urged to monitor their flight status closely and arrive early for check-in and security screening.

Transportation leaders say they’re working to minimize the impact on travelers.

