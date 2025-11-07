Baltimore Deputy Mayor of Public Safety Anthony Barksdale Dies at 54

Source: March Funeral Home / March Funeral Home

Baltimore is mourning the loss of one of its most respected public servants. Deputy Mayor of Public Safety Anthony Barksdale, a West Baltimore native and proud graduate of Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, passed away Thursday night, according to Mayor Brandon Scott.

“Tony Barksdale was the epitome of what it means to be a public servant, but more importantly, he was a standard bearer of what it means to be a good man,” Mayor Scott said. “For more than three decades, he served this city with one mission: to make it safer for all Baltimoreans. Whether as a patrol officer, Deputy Commissioner, Acting Commissioner, or Deputy Mayor, Tony never wavered in that commitment. I had the privilege of learning from him for nearly twenty years, and I’ll forever be grateful for his mentorship and friendship. Baltimore is better because a boy from West Baltimore made it his mission to make it safer.”

As Deputy Mayor, Barksdale oversaw operations and policy coordination for several key city departments, including the Baltimore Police Department, the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE), and the Baltimore City Fire Department. He was instrumental in advancing the city’s Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan, working closely with MONSE to strengthen community-based safety strategies.

Barksdale’s legacy of service began in 1993, when he joined the Baltimore Police Department. His leadership and innovation quickly earned him respect across the force. In 2007, he became Commissioner of Operations, where he implemented a citywide crime plan that led to historically low arrest and homicide rates between 2007 and 2012.

For more than 30 years, Anthony Barksdale devoted his life to protecting and uplifting Baltimore. His impact on the city and the people who knew him will be felt for generations.