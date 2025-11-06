Mervo vs. Dunbar Football Game Canceled After Fights Break Out In The Stands

Listen Live
Local

Mervo vs. Dunbar Game Canceled After Fights Break Out

Published on November 6, 2025

Football shot in studio on black background
Source: jjwithers / Getty

A high school football game in Baltimore City was cut short Wednesday night after multiple fights broke out in the crowd.

Mervo and Dunbar’s junior varsity teams were facing off when, according to witnesses, the atmosphere quickly turned chaotic. A Baltimore City Public Schools spokesperson confirmed that the game was canceled after “a large number of spectators became disorderly.”

The situation escalated even further when a car and scooter reportedly collided just outside the venue, sparking more commotion and confusion among the crowd.

Police on scene attempted to restore order, but officials say two individuals were arrested for assaulting officers who were assisting with crowd control.

No serious injuries have been reported, and the district has not shared whether future games between the two schools will be impacted.

This latest disruption follows another high-profile incident earlier this season when a large brawl broke out at the historic City vs. Poly rivalry game, ultimately costing both teams their shot at the state playoffs.

Authorities and school leaders are now reviewing video footage to determine what led up to Wednesday night’s violence.

