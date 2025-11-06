Listen Live
Local

BWI Among 40 Airports Hit by Flight Cuts Amid Federal Shutdown

BWI Among 40 U.S. Airports Facing Flight Cuts Amid Federal Shutdown

Published on November 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Holiday Travel Expected To Rise Over 25 Percent Over 2020 Despite COVID-19 Uptick
Source: Alex Wong / Getty

Travelers flying out of Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport should prepare for major disruptions. BWI is one of 40 airports across the country where flights will be reduced due to staffing shortages caused by the ongoing federal government shutdown, WMAR reports.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford announced the decision during a press conference on Tuesday, confirming that starting Friday, roughly 10 percent of flights out of BWI, Dulles, and Reagan National will be cut.

Officials said the move comes amid growing concerns over worker fatigue and safety risks, as thousands of air traffic controllers and aviation employees have been working without pay since the shutdown began more than a month ago. Many have started missing shifts, creating critical staffing gaps.

“Safety must come first,” Duffy stated. “With the number of no-shows and increasing exhaustion among staff, reducing flights is the only responsible step.”

The FAA reports more than 2,000 air traffic control vacancies nationwide, worsening the strain on already thin crews. Travelers should expect significant delays and cancellations while reductions remain in effect.

Major hubs impacted by the cuts include Atlanta, Chicago O’Hare, Los Angeles, New York’s JFK and LaGuardia, and Washington’s Dulles and Reagan airports.

Airlines are advising passengers to check flight statuses before heading to the airport and to anticipate longer wait times due to the nationwide disruption.

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
Maryland Food Banks and Resources for Families Amid SNAP Cuts
Local

Maryland Food Banks and Resources for Families Amid SNAP Cuts

National

Healing Is A Fluid Journey: How Hurricane Katrina Changed Me

Eyelash extension training on a mannequin with professional tools for mastering lash techniques
Local

Maryland To Launch First-Ever License Just For Lash Techs

News

For Black Caregivers, The Fight For Democracy Is About Health And Community

Sports

Lamar Jackson Still Sidelined As Ravens Prep For Bears Matchup

Local

Shutdown: Gov. Moore Announces Free MARC & MTA for Fed Workers

LSU v Coppin State
Local

Coppin State To Face Maryland In Hall Of Fame Series At CFG Bank Arena

18 Items
Entertainment

From Gospel to Hip-Hop: Day 2 of the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close