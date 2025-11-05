Listen Live
National

9 Dead, 11 Injured As UPS Plane Crashed In Louisville

Published on November 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-AVIATION-ACCIDENT-UPS
Source: LEANDRO LOZADA / Getty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A UPS plane crashed in Louisville, Kentucky Tuesday after it took off and was on its way to Honolulu, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 4, after departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky,” the FAA said.

The Louisville Metro Police Department and other emergencies agencies say the plane caught fire, with live aerial footage showing the red-orange glow of flames spreading across the ground near the airport perimeter, where black smoke rose into the sky.

At least seven people have died and 11 were injured, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday, warning the numbers could climb as the investigation continues.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the crash.

9 Dead, 11 Injured As UPS Plane Crashed In Louisville was originally published on wibc.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
Maryland Food Banks and Resources for Families Amid SNAP Cuts
Local

Maryland Food Banks and Resources for Families Amid SNAP Cuts

National

Healing Is A Fluid Journey: How Hurricane Katrina Changed Me

Eyelash extension training on a mannequin with professional tools for mastering lash techniques
Local

Maryland To Launch First-Ever License Just For Lash Techs

News

For Black Caregivers, The Fight For Democracy Is About Health And Community

Sports

Lamar Jackson Still Sidelined As Ravens Prep For Bears Matchup

Local

Shutdown: Gov. Moore Announces Free MARC & MTA for Fed Workers

LSU v Coppin State
Local

Coppin State To Face Maryland In Hall Of Fame Series At CFG Bank Arena

18 Items
Entertainment

From Gospel to Hip-Hop: Day 2 of the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close