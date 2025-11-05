Listen Live
News

Assata Shakur Doc & Scripted Series Reportedly In Development

Assata Shakur Doc & Scripted Series Reportedly In Development

Assata Shakur, who was a member of the Black Panther Party and Black Liberation Army, died at the age of 78 in September.

Published on November 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

JoAnn Chesimard photographed in Cuba

A documentary and scripted series about the life and legacy of the late Assata Shakur are reportedly in development. Assata Shakur, who was living in Cuba, died this past September.

In an exclusive report from Variety, siblings Giselle and Stephen Bailey are developing the documentary and scripted series centered on the life of the activist, who remained on the run from American authorities for 45 years.

“Assata’s story is important to all Americans as it reveals the powers that divide us and our capacity to heal,” Giselle and Stephen Bailey shared in a statement. The pair also brought HBO’s Seen & Heard: The History of Black Television. Shakur’s daughter, Kakuya Shakur, has given her blessing for the development of the projects, which will be produced by the Baileys’ Indigo Films.

Shakur was born Joanne Byron on July 16, 1947, and became a political activist before joining the Black Panther Party and later the Black Liberation Party. She married fellow student-activist Louis Chesimard, whom she met when she attended City College of New York. The pair married in 1967 and divorced in 1970. She changed her name in 1971, rejecting her former name and embracing stronger politics.

In the early 1970s, Shakur and other members of the BLA were involved in a shootout with New Jersey state troopers, killing one of the officers. In 1979, Shakur escaped prison with the assistance of the BLA and lived in Cuba from that point on.

Professor and activist Angela Davis is one of the executive producers of the documentary, with civil rights lawyer Lennox Hinds providing support to help round out the development of the project.

Photo: Getty

Assata Shakur Doc & Scripted Series Reportedly In Development was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
National

Healing Is A Fluid Journey: How Hurricane Katrina Changed Me

Maryland Food Banks and Resources for Families Amid SNAP Cuts
Local

Maryland Food Banks and Resources for Families Amid SNAP Cuts

Eyelash extension training on a mannequin with professional tools for mastering lash techniques
Local

Maryland To Launch First-Ever License Just For Lash Techs

News

For Black Caregivers, The Fight For Democracy Is About Health And Community

Sports

Lamar Jackson Still Sidelined As Ravens Prep For Bears Matchup

Local

Shutdown: Gov. Moore Announces Free MARC & MTA for Fed Workers

LSU v Coppin State
Local

Coppin State To Face Maryland In Hall Of Fame Series At CFG Bank Arena

18 Items
Entertainment

From Gospel to Hip-Hop: Day 2 of the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close