Things To Do In Baltimore for Halloween 2025: Parties, Parades, Buns, And Fun Across the City

Baltimore is bringing the fright, the flavor, and the fun this Halloween with spooky celebrations happening in every corner of the city. Whether you want to party till dawn, trick-or-treat with the kids, or immerse yourself in local history and horror, Charm City has something for every ghoul and goblin on the block. Here are the top events you won’t want to miss for Halloween 2025.

One of Baltimore’s most beloved traditions returns with Ekiben Baolloween on October 31. Fans will once again line up in costume for $5 buns and $8 bowls at Ekiben locations in Fells Point, Hampden, and South Baltimore. The vibes are festive, the lines are long, and the people-watching is unmatched. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the food goes until close.

For families, the B&O Railroad Museum is hosting its first-ever Trick or Treat with Trains from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Kids can enjoy crafts, scavenger hunts, and a chance to win Polar Express holiday tickets. Over in Hampden, Halloweenfest on the Avenue lights up West 36th Street from 5 to 8 p.m. with trick-or-treating, local vendors, and the neighborhood’s legendary costume contest that’s been going strong for 50 years.

Book lovers and history buffs can head to the Enoch Pratt Free Library for A Tell-Tale Halloween, celebrating Edgar Allan Poe with eerie artifacts, manuscripts, and films from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

When the sun goes down, Baltimore’s nightlife comes alive. The Sweet Spot Gay Halloween Party at Metro Gallery brings high-energy vibes and show-stopping costumes starting at 10 p.m. Partygoers can also join the Bmore Horror Club Halloween Party at Peabody Heights Brewery with a potluck kickoff and DJ after dark from 6 to 10 p.m.

Feeling adventurous? Grab your bike for the Baltimore Bike Party: Halloween Ride starting at 7 p.m. in St. Mary’s Park and ending with an epic after-party and costume contest at Monument City Brewing.

Finally, keep the spooky spirit going into November with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s Haunted Hall, featuring iconic horror film scores performed live at the Meyerhoff on November 1 and 2.

Whether you want thrills, chills, or just an excuse to dress up and eat good, Baltimore is the place to be this Halloween. Click here for more info!

