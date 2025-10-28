Listen Live
Small Earthquake Shakes Howard County, No Injuries Reported

Published on October 28, 2025

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Howard County residents got an unexpected jolt Monday evening when a small earthquake shook parts of Columbia and Savage, sending folks rushing outside and blowing up neighborhood group chats.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 2.5-magnitude quake hit just after 5 p.m., with the epicenter located east of Riverside, right in the middle of a residential area. While the shaking only lasted a few seconds, many residents said it was powerful enough to feel like an explosion or a heavy impact nearby.

Neighbors poured onto their porches, all with the same question: “Did you feel that?” Social media quickly lit up with real-time reactions, as residents compared notes, traded theories, and made sure everyone was okay.

Howard County police and emergency officials confirmed that no injuries or structural damage were reported as of Monday evening. Experts say mild earthquakes like this are not unheard of in Maryland, though they’re rare enough to catch people off guard when they happen.

For many residents, the brief tremor was enough of a scare to leave hearts racing, but also to spark a sigh of relief knowing it wasn’t anything more serious.

