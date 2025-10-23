70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage
Day 3 of the 2025 The 24th annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage featured the much-anticipated 70s vs 90s Theme Night, celebrating two decades that have significantly influenced Black culture, music, and fashion.
The night opened with a playlist blending disco hits from the 70s with hip-hop and R&B tracks from the 90s. Guests filled the dance floor, moving to classics from artists like Earth, Wind & Fire and Donna Summer, followed by 90s staples from TLC and Biggie. The mix of music created a lively atmosphere, with attendees embracing the spirit of their chosen decade.
The cruise director Cookie lead the party and parade, which brought together guests of all ages to enjoy the music and culture of these two eras. The ship’s deck became a space where the sounds of the 70s and 90s came together, offering something for everyone.
The 70s vs 90s Theme Night was a celebration of music, culture, and community. It provided an opportunity for guests to connect, dance, and enjoy the shared history of these influential decades.
As the Fantastic Voyage continued, Day 3’s theme night stood out as a key moment of the cruise.
70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
Check out more from the first night, Represent night, on The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage below
Before the Parade, There Was a Soul Train Line and This Cruiser Led it, Wearing a Silver Jumpsuit and Afro
70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
Two Ladies Representing the 70s in These Printed Outfits
70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
RELATED STORIES:
Everything That Happened Day 1 of The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025
Tank Takes the Ladies on a Fantastic Voyage
From Gospel to Hip-Hop: Day 2 of the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025
Two Ladies Doing the Butt Down the Soul Train Line
70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
Another 70s Lady Dropping it Low in the Soul Train Line in Bell Bottoms and Afro
70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
Representing the 70s in a Catsuit and Afro
70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
The Cruise Director Cookie Wearing a Zebra Printed Jumpsuit and Afro
70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
This Lady Represented the 90s in a Purple Tracksuit with a Phone and Boombox Accessories
70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
This Couple Represented the 70s in Matching Fits
70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
This Lady Was in Her 70s Vibe in a Psychedelic Dress with a Record Necklace
70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
This 90s Girl Wore a Red Two-Piece Racer Outfit with Fendi Accessories
70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
This Cruiser Wore a Cropped Top with a Golden Afro
70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
This Cruiser Wore a 70s Velvet Pimpsuit with Accessories
70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
This Group of Cruisers Took it to the 90s with a Nod to Salt-N-Pepa and Overalls
70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
This Sista Hit the Dance Floor in a ’90s-Inspired Tank Dress
70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
These Ladies Hit the Soul Train Line Together
70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
These Friends Shared Laughs and Moments on the Dance Floor
70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
The Party After the Parade Was Lit
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage was originally published on blackamericaweb.com