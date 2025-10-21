Listen Live
Everything That Happened Day 1 of The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

Published on October 21, 2025

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

The party with a purpose is back and better than ever. The 24th annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage set sail for its first day, continuing a legacy of celebration, music, and community empowerment on the high seas. This year’s “party on the water” kicked off with an incredible lineup that left attendees buzzing with excitement.

For over two decades, the Fantastic Voyage has served as more than just a cruise; it’s a cultural institution and a family reunion for thousands. The journey combines top-tier entertainment with a mission to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), making it a unique and vital event within the community. This year’s voyage continues that proud tradition, promising a week of unforgettable moments.

Katt Williams and DC Curry kicked off the week long fesivities at the Sail Away Party delivering side-splitting performances, reminding everyone why they are masters of their craft.

The stage then lit up with a showcase of R&B excellence. The soulful sounds of October London set a smooth vibe, followed by the chart-topping superstar Ne-Yo, who had the crowd singing along to every hit.

The musical journey didn’t stop there. J. Brown and Kevin Ross captivated the audience with their modern R&B grooves, while the iconic group After 7 brought their classic harmonies and timeless stage presence. The energy remained high with performances from Tonio Armani, Charlie Be-Real, and the gifted Jane Handcock, each adding their unique flavor to the day’s festivities.

The energy reached new heights with “Represen Night,” a vibrant celebration where everyone showed off their pride—repping their organizations, hometowns, favorite sports teams, schools, or Greek affiliations through bold, creative outfits. With a packed schedule of concerts, theme nights, and empowerment seminars still to come, this year is shaping up to be one for the books. The ship is filled with joy, music, and a powerful sense of unity that can only be found on the Fantastic Voyage.

Check out more from the first night, Represent night, on The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage below

Ne-Yo Performs Champaigne Life on Day One of The Tom Joyner Fantasic Voyage 2025

Ne-Yo Had a Dance Contest That Had Them Backing it Up!

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025
Source: Nia Noelle / Reach Media

The Dance Contest Winner Had Ne-Yo Impressed!

Katt Williams Had the Crowd in Stiches

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

Katt Williams Shares What a Pleasure it Is to Be on The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

DC Curry Had the Crowd Laughing

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

Charlie Be-Real Brings Soul to the Stage

Tonio Armani Came With The Trail Ride

October London Gives a Heartwarming Tribute to D’Angelo

A Packed House for October London

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025
Source: Nia Noelle / Reach Media

This J Brown Fan Had The Time of Their Life Getting Serenaded

Kevin Ross Keeping the Smooth Vibes on Stage

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025
Source: Nia Noelle / Reach Media

After & Performs Can’t Stop

After 7 Sings to the Crowd

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

Thank You to Denny’s for Your Generous Donation to The Tom Joyner Foundation

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025
Source: Nia Noelle / Reach Media

Lore’l (The Morning Hustle) and Jasmine Sanders (The DL Hughley Show) Enjoy the Music

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

Dre and Willie Moore Jr. (The Willie Moore Jr. Show) Enjoy a Laugh

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025
Source: Nia Noelle / Reach Media

Incognito (Posted On The Corner) Taking in The Entertainment

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025
Source: Nia Noelle / Reach Media

Griff (Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell) Greets Cruisers

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025
Source: Nia Noelle / Reach Media

