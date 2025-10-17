Listen Live
Baltimore’s Winter On the Waterfront Returns for the Holiday Season

Baltimore’s Winter On the Waterfront Is Back! Here’s What’s Poppin’ This Holiday Season

Published on October 17, 2025

Ice Skating Rink and Baltimore Skyline
Baltimore is gearing up for the holidays as the Waterfront Partnership officially brings back Winter on the Waterfront for 2025. From November through January, the Inner Harbor and surrounding neighborhoods will turn into a festive playground full of skating, shopping, music, and family-friendly activities.

The season starts Saturday, November 7, with the grand opening of the Inner Harbor Ice Rink at the top of the Amphitheater between the Harborplace pavilions. Sponsored by the Pearlstone Family Fund and the Joseph and Harvey Meyerhoff Family Charitable Funds, the rink will be open through January 19, 2026, offering scenic harbor views and holiday fun in downtown Baltimore.

The Christmas Village also returns from November 27 through December 24 at West Shore Park. This authentic German-style market will feature wooden vendor stalls, seasonal foods and drinks, handcrafted gifts, and plenty of festive energy. Hours are noon to eight on Sunday through Thursday and noon to nine on Friday and Saturday.

Baltimore’s Most Festive Weekend takes place December 6 and 7 with activities from Fells Point to Harbor East, including Fells Point Old Tyme Christmas, the Lighted Boat Parade, and the Holiday Makers Market at Harborplace, where more than 60 local vendors will offer art, music, and unique finds.

The season concludes January 24, 2026, with the Harbor Point Winter Festiva,l where families can watch live ice sculpting, sip hot drinks, and explore one of Baltimore’s newest waterfront neighborhoods transformed for the holidays.

For a full list of events, visit waterfrontpartnership.org/winter

