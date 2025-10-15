Listen Live
Ravens Release Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson After One Week

Ravens Release Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson After One Week On Practice Squad

Published on October 15, 2025

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Source: Michael Owens / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens have released veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson just one week after signing him to their practice squad, the team confirmed Tuesday.

Gardner-Johnson’s agent, Kevin Conner, said the two sides reached “an amicable mutual decision” to part ways. The move comes shortly after the Ravens traded for safety Alohi Gilman from the Los Angeles Chargers on the same day they added Gardner-Johnson, October 7.

Gilman made his debut in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, recording seven tackles as a starter. Gardner-Johnson, meanwhile, was not elevated from the practice squad for the game.

“After the Ravens traded for a safety, we were looking for a clearer path to play,” Conner told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This marks the second time this season Gardner-Johnson has been released. The Houston Texans waived him in late September after just three games.

Gardner-Johnson, 27, is a proven playmaker with seven years of NFL experience. He has recorded 18 interceptions and 51 passes defended over his career, including a league-leading six interceptions in 2022 with the Philadelphia Eagles during their Super Bowl run.

The Ravens, who enter their bye week with a 1-5 record, continue to search for answers on defense after allowing a league-worst 32.3 points per game. Baltimore’s secondary has struggled with injuries and inconsistency throughout the season, prompting a series of roster moves in recent weeks.

Ravens Release Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson After One Week On Practice Squad  was originally published on 92q.com

