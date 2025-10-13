Listen Live
Local

CSX Train Derails In East Baltimore; Sends 18 Rail Cars Off Tracks

Published on October 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Double Railroad Tracks on Curve with Gravel
Source: John M. Chase / Getty

A late-night train derailment in East Baltimore sent 18 rail cars off the tracks Sunday, but no one was injured, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Fire officials responded around 10:06 p.m. to the 5100 block of Pulaski Highway, where two locomotives and 18 rail cars from a CSX train derailed in the Bayview Yard. Despite the derailment, all of the cars remained upright.

CSX reported that 15 of the derailed cars were empty and three were loaded, but none contained hazardous materials. “There were no injuries, no leaks or spills, and no threat to the surrounding community,” the company said in a statement.

Emergency crews from the Baltimore City Fire Department and CSX were on site through the night, ensuring safety and assessing damage. CSX teams continued working into Monday morning to remove the affected equipment and restore normal operations.

The cause of the derailment has not yet been released.

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
National

After Charlie Kirk’s Killing, Why Are Black People Paying The Price?

Buy Black B'More
Local

Submit Your Business For A Chance To Be Featured On Buy Black Bmore!

National

‘White Only’ Enclaves Are Hospice For White Supremacy

Local

$2.8M Will Be Used To Build Parks & More In Baltimore

Baltimore City Hall
257 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Entertainment

Shannon Sharpe Settles Rape Lawsuit with Accuser

Local

BGE Offers Bill Support For Federal Workers

protection in an urban environment.
Local

Maryland Correctional Institution At Jessup To Close By Mid-2026

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close