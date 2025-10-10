Judge Dismisses Drake’s Lawsuit Against UMG Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

Drake’s ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar took another turn this week after a federal judge threw out the rapper’s defamation lawsuit against his own label, Universal Music Group. The lawsuit stemmed from Lamar’s 2024 hit “Not Like Us,” a diss track that accused Drake of serious misconduct and quickly became one of the most talked-about songs of the year.

On Thursday, District Judge Jeannette Vargas ruled in favor of Universal Music Group, stating that Lamar’s lyrics — though inflammatory — were protected as artistic expression and not intended to be taken as factual statements. She described “Not Like Us” as “a nonactionable opinion,” adding that its context within a rap battle was crucial to understanding its meaning.

“The fact that the recording was made in the midst of a rap battle is essential to assessing its impact on a reasonable listener,” Judge Vargas wrote in her opinion. “Even apparent statements of fact may assume the character of opinion when made in a setting where fiery rhetoric or hyperbole is expected.”

In her ruling, Vargas noted that while the accusation of being a “pedophile” was undeniably serious, it was made within a context that audiences recognize as competitive art rather than literal truth. “The broader context of a heated rap battle, with incendiary language and offensive accusations hurled by both participants, would not incline a reasonable listener to believe that ‘Not Like Us’ imparts verifiable facts,” she explained.

Drake initially filed the suit in January 2025, accusing UMG — his longtime label — of defamation and negligence for allegedly promoting and profiting from Lamar’s track. The complaint claimed that the label not only distributed “Not Like Us” but also capitalized on its success through major promotional moments, including Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance and the 2025 Grammy Awards, where the track won five Grammys.

In March, UMG moved to dismiss the lawsuit, calling Drake’s allegations “astonishing” and arguing that his claims attacked artistic freedom. A spokesperson for Universal celebrated Thursday’s ruling, telling Variety, “From the outset, this suit was an affront to all artists and their creative expression and never should have seen the light of day. We’re pleased with the court’s dismissal and look forward to continuing our work successfully promoting Drake’s music and investing in his career.”

Drake’s representatives, however, aren’t backing down just yet. In a statement to the press, they confirmed that the rapper plans to appeal the decision. “We intend to appeal today’s ruling and look forward to the Court of Appeals reviewing it,” the statement read.

“Not Like Us,” released in May 2024, became a defining moment in the fiery rivalry between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. The track topped charts, fueled social media debates, and sparked countless reactions across the music industry. Despite the controversy, Judge Vargas’s decision reinforces a long-standing principle in hip-hop culture — that diss tracks are meant to provoke, not to be interpreted literally.

As of now, UMG has avoided liability, Lamar’s artistic freedom has been reaffirmed, and Drake’s legal fight continues. Whether his appeal will change the outcome remains to be seen, but for now, the courts have made it clear: in the world of rap battles, lyrical warfare is still protected speech.

