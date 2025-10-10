Morgan State University Tightens Security Ahead Of Homecoming Weekend

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Morgan State University is gearing up for its highly anticipated homecoming celebration, kicking off Thursday, Oct. 9, with enhanced security measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable weekend for students, alumni, and visitors.

The university announced it will implement several new safety protocols across its Baltimore campus, a move welcomed by many in the Morgan community.

Building on Lessons from the Past

The university’s heightened security efforts come one year after a man was shot near campus and two years after a 2023 mass shooting that left five people injured, four of them students. Two teens, ages 17 and 18, were later arrested in connection with that incident.

Determined to prevent another tragedy, Morgan State’s Office of Police and Public Safety is partnering with Baltimore City Police and other agencies to patrol the area throughout the weekend.

“We want people to be safe,” said Morgan State Police Chief Lance Hatcher. “We can’t do it alone. If you see something, say something.”

Safety Protocols in Place

The university is deploying aerial drones, license plate readers, security cameras, weapons detection systems, and additional signage across campus.

All on-campus homecoming events will end at 5 p.m. on Saturday, after which campus access will be restricted to residential students and essential personnel. Academic buildings and offices will close by 3 p.m., and all amplified sound, including music, must stop by 5 p.m.

Parking and Parade Details

To accommodate the festivities, Hillen Road will be closed from Cold Spring Lane to Argonne Drive starting Saturday, Oct. 11, at 2 a.m. until celebrations conclude. Parking will also be restricted along that stretch from late Friday through Sunday morning.

The weekend’s highlight, the Morgan State Homecoming Parade, will take place Saturday, Oct. 11, featuring marching bands, decorated floats, Greek organizations, dance troupes, and alumni groups.

Full details on parking, parade routes, and safety measures can be found on the Morgan State Homecoming website.