Listen Live
Local

Investigators Probe Fatal Police Shooting After Dundalk Barricade

State Investigators Reviewing Fatal Police Shooting After Dundalk Barricade

Published on October 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Siren
Source: General / Radio One

Maryland authorities are investigating after Baltimore County Police fatally shot a man during a tense, hours-long barricade situation in Dundalk on Wednesday night.

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) confirmed Thursday that it is reviewing the incident. The IID is responsible for investigating all police-involved deaths and life-threatening injuries across the state.

According to the agency, officers responded to several 911 calls reporting gunfire on Larkhall Road around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, they saw a man standing at a second-floor window who appeared to be armed. Several officers fired their weapons, striking the man.

Police then called in a tactical team and surrounded the home, initiating a barricade that lasted roughly two hours. When officers entered the residence, they found the man dead on the first floor from apparent gunshot wounds. Two firearms were recovered near the window where police had first seen him. No officers were hurt in the incident.

Neighbors told CBS Baltimore they heard gunshots and an argument before police arrived, followed by more shots once officers were on scene. Residents were urged to shelter in place as heavily armed police and armored vehicles lined Larkhall Road.

In a statement Thursday, Baltimore County Police said six officers discharged their firearms in response to “actions of the armed subject.” All six officers were wearing body cameras and have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

The IID, which gained the authority to prosecute police-involved deaths in 2023, has handled more than 70 such cases since its creation in 2021.

The Dundalk incident came just a day after another prolonged police standoff in Baltimore County, a double stabbing and barricade in Pikesville that left two people hospitalized.

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
Health

The Lingering Mental Health Impact Of Prison On Black Men

National

‘White Only’ Enclaves Are Hospice For White Supremacy

Entertainment

Shannon Sharpe Settles Rape Lawsuit with Accuser

Caregiver Playing With Children in a Daycare or Learning Environment
Local

Howard County Launches Early Childhood Program for Ages 6 Weeks to 2 Years

National

After Charlie Kirk’s Killing, Why Are Black People Paying The Price?

News

Somebody Erected A Statue Of Trump Holding Hands With Jefferey Epstein, And — This Is My Kind Of Carrying On!

2 Items
News

AI, Crypto & Community: Sadiki Bakari & Sinclair Skinner Join The Show

News

USDA Ends Long-Standing Food Insecurity Survey 

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close