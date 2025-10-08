Teen in State Custody Dies By Suicide In Baltimore Hotel, Sparking Outcry and Investigation

Source: Federy Cortez / 500px / Getty

A 16-year-old girl in the custody of Maryland’s Department of Human Services (DHS) died by suicide last month while staying in a Baltimore hotel, according to the state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Authorities identified the teen as Kanaiyah Ward, who was found dead on September 22 at the Residence Inn by Marriott on North Wolfe Street. The medical examiner determined Ward died from diphenhydramine intoxication — the active ingredient in the over-the-counter antihistamine Benadryl.

Following Ward’s death, DHS announced it has suspended its partnership with Fenwick Behavioral Services, the private contractor hired to provide one-on-one support to the teen. The department said it is conducting an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Growing concerns over child welfare practices

Ward’s death comes amid heightened scrutiny of DHS and its handling of vulnerable children. A recent state audit found serious failures within the department and the Maryland Social Services Administration, including cases where children in state custody were housed in hotels and, in some instances, exposed to workers with prior criminal convictions.

The audit reported that 280 foster children were placed in hotels between 2023 and 2024, citing systemic staffing shortages and placement challenges.

Maryland Secretary of Human Services Rafael López responded to the audit earlier this year, saying the department has worked “with urgency” to reform its practices and reduce hotel placements.

Still, Ward’s death has renewed bipartisan concern among state lawmakers about the safety and oversight of children in DHS custody.

“Are there other children still in hotels? How much is being spent on this? Why weren’t these kids placed in homes? Who’s responsible for watching them?” asked Del. Jesse Pippy, calling for greater transparency and accountability.

Officials say investigations into both Ward’s death and the broader placement system are ongoing.