Listen Live
Local

Towson Town Center Stabbing Was Domestic-Related, Police Say

Published on October 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Siren
Source: General / Radio One

Baltimore County Police say a stabbing outside Towson Town Center over the weekend was a domestic-related incident, not a random attack.

According to authorities, Maryland Transit Administration Police and Towson Precinct officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the mall’s parking lot Saturday morning. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to her upper body.

Police say the suspect dropped the knife at the scene and was taken into custody without further incident. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

As of Monday morning, police have not released the suspect’s identity or details on possible charges. The department said the investigation is ongoing but confirmed that no additional suspects are being sought.

Towson Town Center, located on Dulaney Valley Road, houses more than 180 stores and typically opens at 10 a.m. on Saturdays.

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
Health

The Lingering Mental Health Impact Of Prison On Black Men

Buy Black B'More
Local

Submit Your Business For A Chance To Be Featured On Buy Black Bmore!

Entertainment

Shannon Sharpe Settles Rape Lawsuit with Accuser

News

Ex-NYPD Chief Files Explosive Lawsuit Against Mayor Adams

Caregiver Playing With Children in a Daycare or Learning Environment
Local

Howard County Launches Early Childhood Program for Ages 6 Weeks to 2 Years

Health

Empowering Futures: Young Doctors Project Is Building Black Health Leaders

News

President Donald Trump Spends An Hour Insulting European Nations At UN General Assembly

News

Somebody Erected A Statue Of Trump Holding Hands With Jefferey Epstein, And — This Is My Kind Of Carrying On!

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close