Listen Live
National

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident

Published on October 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Ric Tapia

INDIANAPOLIS–Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez has been arrested over an incident that happened early Saturday morning in downtown Indianapolis.

Police say Sanchez was stabbed during an altercation Washington Street around 12:30 am. He was taken to a hospital shortly after being injured.

“Sanchez was arrested at the hospital for battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication, all which are misdemeanors. All involved parties have been identified, and no further individuals are being sought by detectives,” said IMPD Saturday afternoon.

The other man involved in the incident came away with lacerations. Both men have been receiving medical treatment. Reports from the scene indicated that Sanchez was aggressive and not cooperating with police officers initially.

Sanchez is 38 years old. He has been serving as a color analyst for FOX Sports. He was in Indianapolis to call Sunday’s game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Prior to broadcasting, Sanchez played in the NFL for 10 seasons. He played his college football at USC from 2005-2008.

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident  was originally published on wibc.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
Health

The Lingering Mental Health Impact Of Prison On Black Men

Buy Black B'More
Local

Submit Your Business For A Chance To Be Featured On Buy Black Bmore!

News

Ex-NYPD Chief Files Explosive Lawsuit Against Mayor Adams

Entertainment

Shannon Sharpe Settles Rape Lawsuit with Accuser

Health

Empowering Futures: Young Doctors Project Is Building Black Health Leaders

Caregiver Playing With Children in a Daycare or Learning Environment
Local

Howard County Launches Early Childhood Program for Ages 6 Weeks to 2 Years

National

After Charlie Kirk’s Killing, Why Are Black People Paying The Price?

News

Somebody Erected A Statue Of Trump Holding Hands With Jefferey Epstein, And — This Is My Kind Of Carrying On!

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close