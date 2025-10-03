Howard County Schools Cancel In-School Flu And COVID Vaccination Clinics

Listen Live
Howard County Schools Cancel In-School Flu & COVID Vaccination Clinics

Published on October 3, 2025

Press event flu season 2025
Source: picture alliance / Getty

Howard County Public Schools will not offer in-school flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinics this year, according to a September 17 memo sent to parents and guardians.

School officials say the change is due to a loss of grant funding, according to reporting from CBS Baltimore.

“Due to extenuating circumstances, HCPSS will not offer in-school/office seasonal flu or COVID vaccination clinics this year,” the statement read. Instead, staff and families are encouraged to seek vaccines through doctors, pharmacies, urgent care centers, and retail clinics. The Howard County Health Department will also provide free flu shots at several community events this fall.

In addition, the school system reminded staff to conduct daily health checks before coming to work. Employees experiencing symptoms of any communicable disease should stay home, the memo said.

Vaccine Access in Maryland

Maryland law allows pharmacists to administer both flu and COVID-19 vaccines to anyone age three and older without a prescription.

In September, Governor Wes Moore reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to keeping vaccines accessible, noting what he called “federal government uncertainty” around vaccination rules. His comments followed updated guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which requires some individuals outside recommended groups to obtain a prescription for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Maryland Health Department has warned that recent federal actions may complicate the vaccination process and potentially impact access and supply for residents seeking the COVID-19 shot.

