OPM Director Russ Vought To Cut Billions In Green Energy Funds

Russ Vought, often referred to as one of the masterminds behind Project 2025, aimed the cuts at 16 Democrat-led states.

Published on October 2, 2025

White House US President Donald Trump

Russ Vought, the director of the United States Office of Management and Budget (OPM), issued a stark warning on social media this week, which appears to be a precursor of pain to come. Russ Vought, a co-author of the sprawling Project 2025 initiative, said that he’s planning to cut funding to green energy initiatives in 16 Democrat-led states.

Taking to X on Wednesday (October 1), Russ Vought wrote, “Nearly $8 billion in Green New Scam funding to fuel the Left’s climate agenda is being cancelled. More info to come from @ENERGY. The projects are in the following states: CA, CO, CT, DE, HI, IL, MD, MA, MN, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OR, VT, WA.”

Piggbacking on Vought’s missive, President Donald Trump went on his Truth Social platform to add, “I have a meeting today with Russ Vought, he of PROJECT 2025 Fame, to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut, and whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent. I can’t believe the Radical Left Democrats gave me this unprecedented opportunity. They are not stupid people, so maybe this is their way of wanting to, quietly and quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT”

Trump is positioning the current federal government shutdown as a misstep by Democratic Party leaders in not accepting the Republican Party’s deal. Much of what’s holding up the spending bill package is changes to the Affordable Care Act that would impact millions of Americans with rising costs.

Vought also stated that he plans to cut $18 billion in infrastructure funding for New York.

[h/t Politico]

Photo: Getty

OPM Director Russ Vought To Cut Billions In Green Energy Funds  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

