Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

Don’t miss a powerful opportunity this Wednesday morning! Join us as Public Enemy’s Minister of Information, Professor Griff, takes the mic to address a crucial topic: how Black music is being weaponized against the Black community. This is a conversation you won’t want to miss. Before Griff, the Faith Brothers will also check in.

Additionally, Tarence Bailey, a descendant of Frederick Douglass, will share his inspiring efforts to preserve and promote Douglass’s extraordinary legacy.

Tune in to The Big Show at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM and wolbbaltimore.com. You can also catch us on WOL 95.9 FM and 1450 AM via woldcnews.com. Want to join the discussion? Call us at 800-450-7876 or listen live on TuneIn Radio and Alexa. For those in the DMV area, catch us at 104.1 HD3 FM, 93.9 HD3 FM, and 102.3 HD3 FM. This isn’t just another radio show; it’s a vital discussion on issues that matter deeply to our community. Join the conversation, expand your understanding, and make your voice heard! Remember, all our programs are available for free on your favorite podcast platforms. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and watch your Black ideas come to life on the radio!

Professor Griff, The Faith Brothers & Tarence Bailey on The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com