Will A Government Shutdown Delay Your Flight?

Published on September 30, 2025

Charlotte Douglas International Airport
As talk of a potential U.S. government shutdown looms (again), travelers across the country are asking the same question:

“Will this affect my flight?” The short answer? Yes, but not in the way you might expect. A partial shutdown could negatively impact the country’s travel economy, according to the U.S. Travel Association, which estimates a loss of $1 billion every week. No, commercial flights will not be grounded during a government shutdown. Airports remain open, planes keep flying, and air traffic continues to move but expect delays, disruptions, and slower service.

Why? Because the people keeping air travel running — TSA agents, air traffic controllers, FAA safety inspectors are federal employees. And during a shutdown, they’re expected to work without pay.

TSA agents are considered essential workers, so they’ll still be on the job — but morale and staffing can take a major hit.

  • During the 2019 shutdown (which lasted 35 days), TSA agents began calling out sick in large numbers, leading to longer wait times and security delays at airports nationwide.
  • Some smaller checkpoints temporarily closed due to staffing shortages.

So, if a shutdown drags on, you could be facing longer lines and slower screenings at the airport.

Tip: Arrive early, pack your patience, and stay updated on your airport’s alerts.

Air traffic controllers are also considered essential but again, they’d be working without pay and under increased stress. In past shutdowns, staffing has become a serious concern.

If the shutdown stretches on, flight delays and cancellations could increase, especially in high-traffic areas like New York, Atlanta, and Chicago.

In 2019, the FAA even temporarily halted some flights at major airports due to staffing shortages a move that sent ripple effects through the national airspace.

