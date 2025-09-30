Listen Live
Local

Lamar Jackson Likely To Miss Multiple Games

Published on September 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Source: Jess Rapfogel / Getty

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a hamstring injury in the second half of the team’s Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, forcing him to leave the game early. The setback has quickly become the biggest storyline in the AFC North.

Jackson, a two-time MVP and the engine of Baltimore’s offense, is expected to miss two to three games, according to Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun. That means backup Cooper Rush is in line to start against the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams before Baltimore’s bye in Week 7.

The injury sparked debate among fans and analysts, with some suggesting Jackson pulled himself out of the game. That narrative was swiftly dismissed, but the reality remains: without Jackson, the Ravens’ season could unravel fast.

If Baltimore drops both contests, it could fall to 1-5, putting the Steelers, currently 3-1 and leading the division, firmly in control. Even if the Ravens manage to scrape out a win, the timing of Jackson’s absence makes it an uphill battle to keep pace in a competitive AFC North.

Jackson’s health will now be the deciding factor not only for Baltimore’s season but for the entire division race.

Lamar Jackson Likely To Miss Multiple Games  was originally published on 92q.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
National

‘White Only’ Enclaves Are Hospice For White Supremacy

News

Ex-NYPD Chief Files Explosive Lawsuit Against Mayor Adams

Buy Black B'More
Buy Black

Buy Black Tuesday [9-15-2025]

News

UN Inquiry Declares Israel Is Committing Genocide In Gaza

News

Dr. Ray Winbush on Charlie Kirk & Pan-Africanism

Health

Empowering Futures: Young Doctors Project Is Building Black Health Leaders

Celebrities Attend US Open Tennis Championship
Local

Steph Curry, Jordan Spieth Help Unveil New Carver High School Weight Room During Under Armour’s “Armour Day”

Politics

Kamala Harris Reveals Old Democrat Truths In Her New Book [Op-Ed]

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close