Dr. David Horne, Wayne Gilman, Reggie Thomas & Pam Africa on The Carl Nelson Show

Get ready for an impactful Thursday morning as Dr. David Horne, a critical thinking expert and reparations advocate, takes over our classroom. Dr. Horne will dive deep into Kamala Harris’ book and discuss the Congressional Black Caucus Convention. Before him, media analysts Wayne Gilman and Reggie Thomas will confront the recent Jimmy Kimmel issue head-on. Plus, Pam Africa from the MOVE organization will provide an essential preview of this weekend’s Black Rage Against The Machine event in Philadelphia.

The Big Show kicks off at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM and wolbbaltimore.com. You'll also catch us on WOL 95.9 FM and 1450 AM, as well as woldcnews.com.





