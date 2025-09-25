Listen Live
Dr. Horne & Guests on Carl Nelson Show

Dr. David Horne, Wayne Gilman, Reggie Thomas & Pam Africa on The Carl Nelson Show

Published on September 25, 2025

Get ready for an impactful Thursday morning as Dr. David Horne, a critical thinking expert and reparations advocate, takes over our classroom. Dr. Horne will dive deep into Kamala Harris’ book and discuss the Congressional Black Caucus Convention. Before him, media analysts Wayne Gilman and Reggie Thomas will confront the recent Jimmy Kimmel issue head-on. Plus, Pam Africa from the MOVE organization will provide an essential preview of this weekend’s Black Rage Against The Machine event in Philadelphia.

The Big Show kicks off at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM and wolbbaltimore.com. You’ll also catch us on WOL 95.9 FM and 1450 AM, as well as woldcnews.com. Make sure to call in at 800-450-7876 to participate and listen live on TuneIn Radio and Alexa. In the DMV area, tune in on 104.1 HD3 FM, 93.9 HD3 FM, and 102.3 HD3 FM. This is your chance to engage in a vital and thought-provoking discussion! Don’t miss it! Tune in Thursday morning to be part of the conversation and learn about the pressing issues affecting our community. All our programs are free on your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and witness your Black ideas come to life on the radio.


