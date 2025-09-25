Listen Live
Local

Rain And Thunderstorms Continue In Baltimore This Week

Published on September 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sky with rain and storm clouds with lightning.
Source: Jose A. Bernat Bacete / Getty

Baltimore can expect more rain and thunderstorms today and through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout Thursday. There’s a 70% chance of rain Thursday night, with storms expected before midnight. High humidity will make conditions feel muggy. The forecast high for Thursday is near 81°F, and up to a quarter-inch of rain could fall overnight.

Friday is expected to be partly sunny, with only a 20% chance of rain Friday night. Showers return over the weekend, with precipitation chances ranging from 30% to 50% through Monday night.

Though Hurricane Gabrielle is moving toward Europe, it is still influencing the East Coast. The National Hurricane Center warns of a “moderate” rip-current risk along Maryland and Delaware beaches today, which is expected to drop to “low” on Friday.

Tropical Storm Humberto is forecast to stay well offshore through Tuesday, while a cluster of disorganized storms near the Dominican Republic has a “high” chance of developing into a tropical storm or hurricane over the next week, potentially impacting the Eastern Seaboard.

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
Police Siren
Local

Teen Killed, Another Injured In Harford County Crash Involving School Bus

Police Siren
Local

Police Seek Woman Linked to Multiple Burglaries in Anne Arundel and Howard Counties

National

‘White Only’ Enclaves Are Hospice For White Supremacy

Health

The Lingering Mental Health Impact Of Prison On Black Men

Health

Empowering Futures: Young Doctors Project Is Building Black Health Leaders

News

Professor Velva Boles on Burkina Faso, Ghana & The Underground Railroad

Baltimore City Hall
243 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Australian PGA Championship - Day 4
Local

Officials Investigate Pet Kangaroo In Edgewater

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close