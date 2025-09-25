Youth Homicides Drop 83% In Baltimore As Summer Engagement Programs Expand

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

Baltimore leaders say the city is seeing major progress in reducing youth violence. According to Mayor Brandon Scott, youth homicides are down nearly 83% so far this year, a drop city officials are linking to expanded youth programs and community engagement efforts.

The results come from “BMore This Summer: Outside in ’25,” a youth engagement strategy that ran from April through mid-September. The initiative focused on creating safe spaces, hosting events, and offering resources for teens while reducing the need for heavy police involvement in curfew enforcement. Instead, city staff and community partners worked directly with young people at popular gathering spots on weekends.

“Baltimore’s young people deserve opportunities to have fun and be safe,” Scott said. “These investments are about giving them those opportunities while also improving public safety for the entire city.”

Over the summer, youth engagement staff logged nearly 1,000 positive interactions and responded to requests for support, including help with jobs, housing, and school. Thousands of young people also joined city-run programs:

YouthWorks connected more than 8,600 teens to jobs across nearly 700 employers.

Over 3,200 youth joined rec center camps.

Signature events like Spring Break TeenFest, Splash Fest pool parties, and Rock the Block block parties drew more than 4,000 participants.

Late Night Weekend Hype, which kept nine rec centers open until 11 p.m. on weekends, drew nearly 6,900 teens and young adults.

A Back-to-School event provided thousands of meals, backpacks, and hygiene kits to families.

City schools offered more than 17,600 summer learning opportunities, from enrichment to career prep.

The city’s data shows encouraging crime trends among young people: aggravated assaults dropped 20% and robberies fell nearly 31% compared to last year. Youth homicides dropped from 12 in 2024 to just two so far in 2025.

There are still challenges. Nonfatal shootings involving youth rose from 23 to 27 this year, a 17% increase, but remain far below 2023 levels. Juvenile arrests also fell slightly compared to last year.

City officials say they plan to keep building on these programs, emphasizing that prevention and engagement are key to lasting change.